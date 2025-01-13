International Assets Investment Management LLC Has $271,000 Stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

International Assets Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 97.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 306,548 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Clarus Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 33,534 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc raised its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 24,497 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,915 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management raised its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 16,661 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 59,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,694,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of EEM opened at $41.09 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.58. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $37.48 and a 52-week high of $47.44.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

