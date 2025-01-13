International Assets Investment Management LLC Has $284,000 Stock Position in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP)

International Assets Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP – Free Report) by 95.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,643 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 309,287 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund were worth $284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 83,558 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,978,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC now owns 15,746 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 964 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,804 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its holdings in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 30,558 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $723,000 after buying an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthBridge Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC now owns 19,650 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter.

Get Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund alerts:

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE RNP opened at $20.33 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.36. Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $18.77 and a one year high of $24.41.

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund Dividend Announcement

About Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 11th will be issued a $0.136 dividend. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 11th.

(Free Report)

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.