International Assets Investment Management LLC Has $285,000 Stock Holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS)

International Assets Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Free Report) by 97.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,207 shares of the company’s stock after selling 320,565 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals were worth $285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 83.9% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Prospera Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Ionis Pharmaceuticals

In other Ionis Pharmaceuticals news, Director Michael R. Hayden acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $36.22 per share, with a total value of $181,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,275,632.18. The trade was a 16.55 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Eric Swayze sold 1,194 shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.92, for a total value of $45,276.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,278,396.96. This trade represents a 3.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,877 shares of company stock valued at $299,578. Corporate insiders own 2.71% of the company’s stock.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.9 %

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shares of IONS opened at $33.46 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of -13.71 and a beta of 0.35. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.15 and a 12 month high of $54.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.59. The company has a current ratio of 8.91, a quick ratio of 8.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $82.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 7th. StockNews.com downgraded Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, December 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.65.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an antisense injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy caused by hereditary transthyretin amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, an antisense medicine for treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome (FCS) and familial partial lipodystrophy.

Featured Articles

