International Assets Investment Management LLC Has $328,000 Position in Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD)

International Assets Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD – Free Report) by 94.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 18,125 shares of the company’s stock after selling 289,456 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Carlyle Secured Lending were worth $328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Carlyle Secured Lending by 7.0% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 265,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,514,000 after purchasing an additional 17,434 shares during the period. Herbst Group LLC acquired a new position in Carlyle Secured Lending during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,071,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Carlyle Secured Lending by 2.2% during the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 120,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,052,000 after purchasing an additional 2,570 shares during the period. BluePointe Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Carlyle Secured Lending by 4.8% during the third quarter. BluePointe Capital Management LLC now owns 58,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 2,691 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Carlyle Secured Lending by 10.7% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 44,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 4,329 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.51% of the company’s stock.

Carlyle Secured Lending Stock Performance

Shares of CGBD opened at $17.87 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.76 and a twelve month high of $18.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.32. The firm has a market cap of $909.69 million, a P/E ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 1.57.

Carlyle Secured Lending Cuts Dividend

Carlyle Secured Lending ( NASDAQ:CGBD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $55.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.92 million. Carlyle Secured Lending had a net margin of 40.69% and a return on equity of 12.60%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. Carlyle Secured Lending’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.39%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Carlyle Secured Lending from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 7th.

About Carlyle Secured Lending

Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc is business development company specializing in first lien debt, senior secured loans, second lien senior secured loan unsecured debt, mezzanine debt and investments in equities. It specializes in directly investing. It specializes in middle market. It targets healthcare and pharmaceutical, aerospace and defense, high tech industries, business services, software, beverage food and tobacco, hotel gamming and leisure, banking finance insurance and in real estate sector.

