International Assets Investment Management LLC Invests $253,000 in Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM)

International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 17,983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Chimera Investment by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 13,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,719 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in Chimera Investment by 1,188.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 2,032 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc boosted its holdings in Chimera Investment by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 16,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 4,110 shares during the period. Prospera Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Chimera Investment in the 3rd quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Chimera Investment by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 141,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,232,000 after buying an additional 6,803 shares during the period. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chimera Investment alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Chimera Investment

In related news, CIO Jack Lee Macdowell, Jr. acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.91 per share, with a total value of $745,500.00. Following the acquisition, the executive now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,491,000. This trade represents a 100.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Chimera Investment Trading Down 3.1 %

Shares of Chimera Investment stock opened at $13.66 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.93, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 3.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.61 and a 200 day moving average of $14.89. Chimera Investment Co. has a fifty-two week low of $11.28 and a fifty-two week high of $16.89.

Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $195.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.90 million. Chimera Investment had a return on equity of 7.69% and a net margin of 46.48%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chimera Investment Co. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chimera Investment Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. Chimera Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.85%.

Chimera Investment Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, agency residential mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, agency mortgage-backed securities secured by pools of commercial mortgage loans, business purpose and investor loans, and other real estate related securities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chimera Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chimera Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.