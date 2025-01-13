International Assets Investment Management LLC Invests $308,000 in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY)

International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 6,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of GSY. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the third quarter worth about $15,875,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 35.5% during the third quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 630,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,659,000 after acquiring an additional 165,168 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 1,604.2% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 120,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,031,000 after acquiring an additional 113,130 shares during the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 216.5% during the third quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 160,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,061,000 after acquiring an additional 109,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 4.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,406,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,736,000 after acquiring an additional 109,682 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF alerts:

Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Price Performance

Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF stock opened at $50.15 on Monday. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a 52 week low of $49.75 and a 52 week high of $50.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.12.

Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (GSY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to outperform the Barclays Capital 1-3 Month U.S. Treasury Bill Index by investing in a diverse portfolio of investment-grade securities. GSY was launched on Feb 12, 2008 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.