International Assets Investment Management LLC Lowers Stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

International Assets Investment Management LLC cut its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 99.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 279,493 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 266,194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,310,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 175.5% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 26,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,115,000 after acquiring an additional 16,872 shares during the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,497 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 725,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $85,297,000 after acquiring an additional 10,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forefront Analytics LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 4.0% in the second quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC now owns 48,558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,860 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of HDV stock opened at $110.86 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $10.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 0.55. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $101.06 and a fifty-two week high of $121.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $116.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.62.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Profile

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

