International Assets Investment Management LLC Lowers Stake in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ISD)

International Assets Investment Management LLC cut its position in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ISD – Free Report) by 92.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,131 shares of the company’s stock after selling 222,463 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund during the third quarter worth about $68,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 67.8% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 7,240 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 8.3% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 171,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,214,000 after acquiring an additional 13,116 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 4.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 454,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,339,000 after acquiring an additional 18,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund in the second quarter worth approximately $258,000.

Get PGIM High Yield Bond Fund alerts:

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund Price Performance

ISD opened at $13.87 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.72. PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.20 and a 1 year high of $14.43.

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund Announces Dividend

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were given a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.87%.

(Free Report)

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Prudential Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by Prudential Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of high yield fixed income instruments that are rated below investment grade (Ba1 or lower by Moody’s Investors Service, Inc or BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ISD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PGIM High Yield Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PGIM High Yield Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.