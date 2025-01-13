International Assets Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV)

International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XMLV. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $11,413,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 61.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 67,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,114,000 after acquiring an additional 25,618 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $905,000. Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC now owns 120,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,364,000 after buying an additional 9,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 97,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,951,000 after buying an additional 6,883 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:XMLV opened at $59.15 on Monday. Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.03 and a fifty-two week high of $65.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $853.53 million, a P/E ratio of 17.33 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.35.

Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (XMLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 80 least volatile S&P 400 companies. XMLV was launched on Feb 15, 2013 and is managed by Invesco.

