International Assets Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Axiom Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 9.2% during the third quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC now owns 5,422,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,613,000 after purchasing an additional 455,586 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 46.2% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,548,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,361,000 after purchasing an additional 489,230 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 74.2% during the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 1,155,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,307,000 after purchasing an additional 492,084 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 18,989.0% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 835,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,924,000 after purchasing an additional 830,957 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 41.8% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 746,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,382,000 after purchasing an additional 219,945 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Price Performance

BATS EFG opened at $96.71 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $11.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $99.66 and its 200-day moving average is $102.41. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a one year low of $67.58 and a one year high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

