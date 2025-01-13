International Assets Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 4.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 924,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,631,000 after purchasing an additional 41,153 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 652,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,219,000 after acquiring an additional 54,206 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 97.8% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 443,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,714,000 after acquiring an additional 219,120 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 433,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,599,000 after acquiring an additional 8,462 shares during the period. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 358,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,458,000 after acquiring an additional 1,706 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Financials ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VFH stock opened at $115.47 on Monday. Vanguard Financials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $90.02 and a fifty-two week high of $126.85. The company has a market capitalization of $10.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $120.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.34.

Vanguard Financials ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

