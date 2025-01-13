International Assets Investment Management LLC Purchases New Stake in JPMorgan Sustainable Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMSI)

International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Sustainable Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMSI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 5,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Sustainable Municipal Income ETF in the third quarter valued at about $1,254,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in JPMorgan Sustainable Municipal Income ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 210,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,783 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp raised its stake in JPMorgan Sustainable Municipal Income ETF by 13.8% in the third quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp now owns 21,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,623 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Sustainable Municipal Income ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 265,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,340,000 after purchasing an additional 6,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Affirmative Financial Network acquired a new position in JPMorgan Sustainable Municipal Income ETF in the third quarter valued at about $403,000.

JPMorgan Sustainable Municipal Income ETF stock opened at $49.87 on Monday. JPMorgan Sustainable Municipal Income ETF has a 12-month low of $49.57 and a 12-month high of $51.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.59.

The JPMorgan Sustainable Municipal Income ETF (JMSI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in sustainable municipal bonds exempt from federal income tax. The portfolio has an average weighted maturity of 3 to 15 years.

