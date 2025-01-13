International Assets Investment Management LLC Purchases Shares of 4,812 iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EFV. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the third quarter valued at about $60,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $76,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 127.5% in the third quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 1,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $125,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $146,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Price Performance

BATS EFV opened at $51.88 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.70. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 52-week low of $49.15 and a 52-week high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.