International Assets Investment Management LLC Purchases Shares of 6,917 VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ)

International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 6,917 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GDXJ. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 48.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,524,511 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $190,934,000 after acquiring an additional 1,473,480 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF in the third quarter worth about $53,479,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought a new stake in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF in the third quarter worth about $21,964,000. Nwam LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF in the third quarter worth about $5,586,000. Finally, Freemont Management S.A. bought a new stake in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF in the third quarter worth about $2,929,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA GDXJ opened at $45.32 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.80 and a beta of 1.03. VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF has a 1 year low of $30.89 and a 1 year high of $55.58. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.95.

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

