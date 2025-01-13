International Assets Investment Management LLC Purchases Shares of 7,160 Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (BATS:BNOV)

International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (BATS:BNOV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 7,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November in the 3rd quarter worth about $299,000. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 15,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA grew its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 17,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 1,931 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November in the 3rd quarter worth about $737,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 330,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,619,000 after purchasing an additional 68,511 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of BATS:BNOV opened at $39.01 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.54 and its 200-day moving average is $38.41. The company has a market cap of $110.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.84 and a beta of 0.70.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November Company Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (BNOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund is an actively managed ETF designed to track the price return of the S&P 500 with capped gains and some buffering against losses over a predetermined period. BNOV was launched on Nov 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

