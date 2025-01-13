International Assets Investment Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Epsilon Energy Ltd. (NASDAQ:EPSN)

International Assets Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Epsilon Energy Ltd. (NASDAQ:EPSN – Free Report) by 83.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,005 shares of the company’s stock after selling 240,336 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned about 0.22% of Epsilon Energy worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Epsilon Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in Epsilon Energy by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 86,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 4,288 shares during the period. De Lisle Partners LLP increased its stake in Epsilon Energy by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. De Lisle Partners LLP now owns 146,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,000 after buying an additional 18,317 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Epsilon Energy by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 243,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,425,000 after buying an additional 24,437 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.33% of the company’s stock.

Epsilon Energy Price Performance

Shares of EPSN stock opened at $6.36 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $139.03 million, a P/E ratio of 25.44 and a beta of 0.39. Epsilon Energy Ltd. has a 1-year low of $4.70 and a 1-year high of $6.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.66.

Epsilon Energy Cuts Dividend

Epsilon Energy ( NASDAQ:EPSN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). Epsilon Energy had a net margin of 16.97% and a return on equity of 5.31%. The business had revenue of $7.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.89 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Epsilon Energy Ltd. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. Epsilon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on shares of Epsilon Energy in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital raised shares of Epsilon Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st.

About Epsilon Energy

Epsilon Energy Ltd., a North American onshore independent natural gas and oil company, engages in the acquisition, development, gathering, and production of natural oil and gas reserves in the United States. The company operates through Upstream and Gathering System segments. It has natural gas production in the Marcellus Shale in Pennsylvania; and oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas production in the Permian Basin in Texas and New Mexico, and Anadarko Basin in Oklahoma.

