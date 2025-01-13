International Assets Investment Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

International Assets Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 99.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,247 shares of the company’s stock after selling 235,756 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Caprock Group LLC boosted its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 1.0% in the third quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 11,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 744 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 6.8% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 2.4% in the third quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Howmet Aerospace by 40.0% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Howmet Aerospace alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $113.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $129.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.59.

Howmet Aerospace Stock Performance

HWM opened at $112.70 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.02, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $113.52 and a 200 day moving average of $100.35. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.18 and a fifty-two week high of $120.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 2.24.

About Howmet Aerospace

(Free Report)

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Howmet Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howmet Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.