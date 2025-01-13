International Assets Investment Management LLC Sells 123,161 Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

International Assets Investment Management LLC lessened its position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 99.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 453 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 123,161 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MPWR. NBC Securities Inc. increased its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 433.3% in the third quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 32 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 3,400.0% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 35 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 410.0% during the third quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 51 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Deming Xiao sold 866 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $765.14, for a total transaction of $662,611.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 162,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,135,548.46. This trade represents a 0.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $772.96, for a total transaction of $1,932,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 56,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,809,826.88. The trade was a 4.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,600 shares of company stock worth $4,656,631. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $1,075.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $610.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $1,000.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $950.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut Monolithic Power Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Monolithic Power Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $828.67.

Monolithic Power Systems Price Performance

Shares of MPWR opened at $591.23 on Monday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $546.71 and a one year high of $959.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $616.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $782.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.84 billion, a PE ratio of 66.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.03.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.04 by ($0.05). Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 20.44% and a net margin of 21.29%. The company had revenue of $620.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $600.10 million. Analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 10.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Monolithic Power Systems Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is 56.37%.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

