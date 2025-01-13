International Assets Investment Management LLC Sells 161,602 Shares of Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE:PKST)

International Assets Investment Management LLC cut its position in Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE:PKST – Free Report) by 86.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,338 shares of the company’s stock after selling 161,602 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Peakstone Realty Trust worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Peakstone Realty Trust by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,253,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,081,000 after purchasing an additional 49,769 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Peakstone Realty Trust by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 922,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,578,000 after purchasing an additional 10,722 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Peakstone Realty Trust by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 165,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,750,000 after acquiring an additional 21,333 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in shares of Peakstone Realty Trust by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 140,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,916,000 after acquiring an additional 26,085 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Peakstone Realty Trust by 106.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 126,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after acquiring an additional 65,137 shares during the period. 38.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Peakstone Realty Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:PKST opened at $10.61 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 5.24 and a current ratio of 5.24. Peakstone Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $9.89 and a fifty-two week high of $16.97. The company has a market cap of $386.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.99 and a beta of 2.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.88.

Peakstone Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.48%. Peakstone Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -76.27%.

Separately, Truist Financial upped their target price on Peakstone Realty Trust from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th.

Peakstone Realty Trust Profile

Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE: PKST) is an internally managed, real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, newer-vintage portfolio of predominantly single-tenant industrial and office properties. These assets are generally leased to creditworthy tenants under long-term net lease agreements with contractual rent escalations.

Featured Stories

