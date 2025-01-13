International Assets Investment Management LLC Sells 241,214 Shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR)

International Assets Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR – Free Report) by 97.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,578 shares of the company’s stock after selling 241,214 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF were worth $319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 308.2% in the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the second quarter worth about $204,000.

Get iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF alerts:

iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Price Performance

AOR stock opened at $56.67 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.06 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $58.37 and a 200-day moving average of $57.89. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.07 and a fifty-two week high of $59.77.

iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Company Profile

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.