International Assets Investment Management LLC Sells 253,215 Shares of InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT)

International Assets Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT – Free Report) by 96.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,442 shares of the company’s stock after selling 253,215 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in InvenTrust Properties were worth $251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IVT. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of InvenTrust Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of InvenTrust Properties by 96.7% during the 3rd quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of InvenTrust Properties by 34.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Vestcor Inc bought a new position in shares of InvenTrust Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of InvenTrust Properties by 39.8% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.70% of the company’s stock.

InvenTrust Properties Trading Down 2.7 %

NYSE IVT opened at $28.68 on Monday. InvenTrust Properties Corp. has a 52 week low of $23.53 and a 52 week high of $31.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 318.70, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a current ratio of 3.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.89.

InvenTrust Properties Increases Dividend

InvenTrust Properties ( NYSE:IVT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.44). InvenTrust Properties had a return on equity of 0.42% and a net margin of 2.52%. The company had revenue of $68.52 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that InvenTrust Properties Corp. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.2263 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This is a positive change from InvenTrust Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. InvenTrust Properties’s payout ratio is presently 1,000.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on IVT shares. Bank of America upgraded InvenTrust Properties from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and boosted their target price for the company from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded InvenTrust Properties from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and boosted their target price for the company from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd.

About InvenTrust Properties

InvenTrust Properties Corp. (the "Company," "IVT," or "InvenTrust") is a premier Sun Belt, multi-tenant essential retail REIT that owns, leases, redevelops, acquires and manages grocery-anchored neighborhood and community centers as well as high-quality power centers that often have a grocery component.

Further Reading

