International Assets Investment Management LLC Sells 258,051 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

International Assets Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 99.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 921 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 258,051 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 144 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 64.2% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SouthState Corp lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWO opened at $284.84 on Monday. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $237.03 and a 1-year high of $317.62. The company has a 50-day moving average of $300.72 and a 200 day moving average of $284.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 1.31.

About iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

