International Assets Investment Management LLC Sells 273,556 Shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

International Assets Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Free Report) by 98.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,412 shares of the company’s stock after selling 273,556 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,000 after buying an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $828,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 129.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 38,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,215,000 after buying an additional 21,957 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,439,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,118,000 after buying an additional 217,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 44.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 23,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,971,000 after buying an additional 7,374 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.60% of the company’s stock.

Get BJ's Wholesale Club alerts:

Insider Transactions at BJ’s Wholesale Club

In other news, CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 11,000 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.47, for a total transaction of $940,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 423,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,221,502.24. The trade was a 2.53 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Up 4.4 %

BJ opened at $96.60 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $92.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.14. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $64.06 and a one year high of $100.74.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.12 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 35.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BJ shares. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on BJ

About BJ’s Wholesale Club

(Free Report)

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the eastern half of the United States. It provides groceries, general merchandise, gasoline and other ancillary services, coupon books, and promotions. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, and Wellsleyfarms.com, as well as the mobile app.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.