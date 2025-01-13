International Assets Investment Management LLC Sells 273,826 Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

International Assets Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Free Report) by 98.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,370 shares of the company’s stock after selling 273,826 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 33.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,665,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $895,723,000 after buying an additional 3,692,594 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 22.5% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,456,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,207,000 after buying an additional 634,843 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 21.3% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,923,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,551,000 after buying an additional 513,890 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 10.6% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,273,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,099,000 after buying an additional 218,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 5.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,002,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,939,000 after buying an additional 111,769 shares in the last quarter. 70.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Wheaton Precious Metals alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WPM. National Bank Financial upgraded Wheaton Precious Metals from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Stifel Canada cut Wheaton Precious Metals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. TD Securities increased their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.67.

Wheaton Precious Metals Stock Down 1.1 %

WPM opened at $57.17 on Monday. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 12-month low of $38.57 and a 12-month high of $68.64. The stock has a market cap of $25.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.66, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50 day moving average of $60.25 and a 200-day moving average of $60.35.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34. The company had revenue of $308.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.57 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 50.05%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Wheaton Precious Metals Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st were paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.27%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Profile

(Free Report)

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.