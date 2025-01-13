International Assets Investment Management LLC Sells 301,965 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

International Assets Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 99.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 417 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 301,965 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in KLA in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Groupama Asset Managment increased its stake in shares of KLA by 82.3% during the third quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 4,515 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,038 shares during the period. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in shares of KLA during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of KLA during the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Peterson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of KLA during the third quarter worth approximately $56,000. Institutional investors own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on KLAC shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $925.00 target price on shares of KLA in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of KLA in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on KLA from $890.00 to $750.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on KLA from $870.00 to $800.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on KLA from $800.00 to $750.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $812.47.

KLA Trading Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ KLAC opened at $683.06 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. KLA Co. has a twelve month low of $549.63 and a twelve month high of $896.32. The company has a market cap of $91.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $650.27 and its 200 day moving average is $728.30.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $7.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.03 by $0.30. KLA had a return on equity of 105.16% and a net margin of 28.92%. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.74 EPS. KLA’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 30.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KLA Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th were given a dividend of $1.70 per share. This is a positive change from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 18th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.05%.

KLA Profile

KLA Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB and Component Inspection.

Featured Stories

