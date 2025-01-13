International Assets Investment Management LLC Sells 351,716 Shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ)

International Assets Investment Management LLC lowered its position in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ – Free Report) by 91.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 30,920 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 351,716 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 59,583 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $672,000 after buying an additional 12,165 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 10,004.8% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 75,180 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $848,000 after purchasing an additional 74,436 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 51,023 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 10,389 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 382,831 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,318,000 after purchasing an additional 3,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 259,111 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,922,000 after purchasing an additional 3,353 shares in the last quarter.

BTZ stock opened at $10.48 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.87. BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust has a 1 year low of $9.92 and a 1 year high of $11.30.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0839 per share. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 15th. This is a boost from BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. For the fixed income portion of the portfolio, the fund primarily invests in securities with an average credit quality of BBB by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

