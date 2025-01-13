International Assets Investment Management LLC Sells 363,001 Shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

International Assets Investment Management LLC cut its position in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) by 100.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 36 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 363,001 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in NVR were worth $288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of NVR by 100.0% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 4 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 2 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of NVR during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of NVR during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of NVR during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of NVR by 66.7% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 2 shares in the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NVR shares. Bank of America decreased their price target on NVR from $10,800.00 to $10,600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded NVR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on NVR from $9,820.00 to $9,245.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 13th. UBS Group decreased their price target on NVR from $9,450.00 to $8,750.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded NVR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9,531.67.

NVR Stock Performance

NVR opened at $7,830.05 on Monday. NVR, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6,800.00 and a 12-month high of $9,964.77. The stock has a market cap of $23.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8,714.04 and a 200-day moving average of $8,836.92. The company has a quick ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 6.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The construction company reported $130.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $131.00 by ($0.50). NVR had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 38.20%. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $125.26 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that NVR, Inc. will post 494.48 earnings per share for the current year.

NVR declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, December 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to repurchase up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director David A. Preiser sold 250 shares of NVR stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9,302.64, for a total transaction of $2,325,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,223,330.96. This trade represents a 51.12 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 400 shares of NVR stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9,450.00, for a total value of $3,780,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,965,600. The trade was a 65.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 775 shares of company stock valued at $7,294,073. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

NVR Profile

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

Featured Articles

