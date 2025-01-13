International Assets Investment Management LLC Takes $309,000 Position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF)

International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARKF. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. MBA Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $202,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management grew its position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 7,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 3,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EQ LLC acquired a new position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF in the third quarter valued at $255,000.

Get ARK Fintech Innovation ETF alerts:

ARK Fintech Innovation ETF Stock Down 1.7 %

ARKF opened at $37.27 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.01. ARK Fintech Innovation ETF has a 52 week low of $22.85 and a 52 week high of $41.71. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 61.35 and a beta of 2.03.

About ARK Fintech Innovation ETF

The ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (ARKF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund of stocks related to financial technology innovation. ARKF was launched on Feb 4, 2019 and is managed by ARK.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Fintech Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Fintech Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.