International Assets Investment Management LLC Trims Position in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

International Assets Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Free Report) by 99.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 256,622 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in Lincoln Electric by 97.9% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 283 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 41.5% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 308.5% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric in the third quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 60.2% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LECO. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Lincoln Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $195.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lincoln Electric currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $230.75.

Lincoln Electric Trading Down 2.7 %

Lincoln Electric stock opened at $180.51 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $202.38 and its 200-day moving average is $195.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.85. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $169.51 and a 1 year high of $261.13. The company has a market cap of $10.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.54, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.18.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.09. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 11.93% and a return on equity of 40.03%. The company had revenue of $983.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $988.07 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Lincoln Electric Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. This is an increase from Lincoln Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.80%.

Lincoln Electric Company Profile

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers brazing and soldering filler metals, arc welding equipment, plasma and oxyfuel cutting systems, wire feeding systems, fume control equipment, welding accessories, and specialty gas regulators, and education solutions, as well as a portfolio of automated solutions for joining, cutting, material handling, module assembly, and end of line testing, as well as involved in brazing and soldering alloys, and in the retail business in the United States.

