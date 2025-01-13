International Assets Investment Management LLC Trims Position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

International Assets Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 98.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,735 shares of the company’s stock after selling 287,976 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VXUS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 836,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,152,000 after acquiring an additional 33,604 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 159.0% during the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 14,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $906,000 after purchasing an additional 8,595 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 10.3% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 121,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,887,000 after purchasing an additional 11,393 shares in the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 7.6% during the third quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 1,180,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,403,000 after purchasing an additional 83,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 36.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 338,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,927,000 after purchasing an additional 91,134 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF stock opened at $58.23 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $60.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.71. The stock has a market cap of $74.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.40 and a fifty-two week high of $65.52.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were given a dividend of $1.0049 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.90%. This is a boost from Vanguard Total International Stock ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

