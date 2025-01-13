International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Bought by Czech National Bank

Czech National Bank raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 200,482 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,835 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $44,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its stake in International Business Machines by 1,054.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 127 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Hara Capital LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Avondale Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 56.0% in the fourth quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 156 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on IBM. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on International Business Machines from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on International Business Machines from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on International Business Machines from $208.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on International Business Machines from $205.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $214.88.

Insider Activity

In other International Business Machines news, SVP Nickle Jaclyn Lamoreaux sold 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.20, for a total transaction of $774,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,463,928. This trade represents a 12.42 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE IBM opened at $219.40 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $202.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.06. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $160.29 and a 1 year high of $239.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $221.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $209.52.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $14.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.08 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 40.52% and a net margin of 10.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.20 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th were given a $1.67 dividend. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 12th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 97.23%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.