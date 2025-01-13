Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $131.00.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on IRM. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $133.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Iron Mountain from $135.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Iron Mountain from $117.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Iron Mountain from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Iron Mountain to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th.

NYSE IRM opened at $101.21 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 281.15, a P/E/G ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 674.63, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. Iron Mountain has a 52-week low of $64.68 and a 52-week high of $130.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $112.71 and a 200-day moving average of $111.31.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.715 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is 794.44%.

In other news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 69,131 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.85, for a total transaction of $7,248,385.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 15,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.97, for a total value of $1,888,648.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,173,480.50. This represents a 5.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 125,016 shares of company stock worth $13,666,427. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRM. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its holdings in Iron Mountain by 537.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 3,170,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $376,756,000 after buying an additional 2,672,821 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 49.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,899,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $349,453,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286,694 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC boosted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 2,193.9% in the third quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 518,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,613,000 after acquiring an additional 495,898 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 12,953.4% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 448,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,312,000 after purchasing an additional 445,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in Iron Mountain by 45.0% in the 2nd quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 1,298,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,356,000 after purchasing an additional 402,625 shares during the period. 80.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 240,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers’ work. Through a range of offerings including digital transformation, data centers, secure records storage, information management, asset lifecycle management, secure destruction and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps businesses bring light to their dark data, enabling customers to unlock value and intelligence from their stored digital and physical assets at speed and with security, while helping them meet their environmental goals.

