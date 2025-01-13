iShares Global Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:JXI) Stock Position Trimmed by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC decreased its position in iShares Global Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:JXI – Free Report) by 94.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,026 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 48,891 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Utilities ETF were worth $214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in JXI. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Utilities ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $138,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in iShares Global Utilities ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Cowa LLC bought a new stake in iShares Global Utilities ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $239,000.

Get iShares Global Utilities ETF alerts:

iShares Global Utilities ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:JXI opened at $63.40 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $133.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.67 and a beta of 0.51. iShares Global Utilities ETF has a 1 year low of $54.00 and a 1 year high of $71.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $66.53 and a 200-day moving average of $66.34.

iShares Global Utilities ETF Profile

iShares Global Utilities ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Utilities Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Utilities Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index and measures the performance of companies that the Index provider deems to be part of the utilities sector of the economy.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JXI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:JXI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Utilities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Utilities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.