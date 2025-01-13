iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) Stock Holdings Lifted by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Free Report) by 36.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 144,771 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,326 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF were worth $8,284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACWX. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 1,622.0% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 861 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the period. Reston Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $69,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 51.0% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Stock Performance

ACWX stock opened at $51.60 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.42. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 52 week low of $48.68 and a 52 week high of $57.96.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a $0.7673 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (ACWX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of international stocks. It captures 85% of the publicly available market, thus excluding small-caps. ACWX was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

