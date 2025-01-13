iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU) Shares Bought by Graypoint LLC

Graypoint LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU – Free Report) by 10.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,570 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 101.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 26,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after purchasing an additional 13,145 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 83.2% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 4,686.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 128,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,830,000 after purchasing an additional 125,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 172,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,471,000 after purchasing an additional 13,066 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF stock opened at $33.49 on Monday. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF has a 1 year low of $31.51 and a 1 year high of $37.88. The company has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.81.

About iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF

The iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (EWU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI United Kingdom index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of British companies. It covers the top 85% of British companies by market cap. EWU was launched on Mar 12, 1996 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.