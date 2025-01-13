James W. Ayers Buys 2,000 Shares of FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) Stock

FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK – Get Free Report) major shareholder James W. Ayers bought 2,000 shares of FB Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $48.46 per share, for a total transaction of $96,920.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 10,917,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $529,078,574.86. The trade was a 0.02 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

FB Financial Stock Performance

FBK opened at $48.82 on Monday. FB Financial Co. has a one year low of $33.35 and a one year high of $58.88. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.32 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $53.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.49.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $169.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.44 million. FB Financial had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 14.40%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that FB Financial Co. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FB Financial Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 5th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 5th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. FB Financial’s payout ratio is 29.69%.

FBK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on FB Financial from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. StockNews.com cut FB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Hovde Group downgraded FB Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.20.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FB Financial

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of FB Financial by 45.2% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in FB Financial by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 80,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,786,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FB Financial by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $685,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of FB Financial by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 111,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,346,000 after buying an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of FB Financial by 1.9% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 34,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the period. 65.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About FB Financial

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in segments, such as Banking and Mortgage. It offers checking, demand, money market, and savings accounts; deposit and lending products and services to corporate, commercial, and consumer customers; and time deposits and certificates of deposits, as well as residential mortgage loans.

Recommended Stories

