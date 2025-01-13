Jamf Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:JAMF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “N/A” by Brokerages

Jamf Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:JAMF – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “N/A” from the zero analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

A number of research firms recently commented on JAMF. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Jamf in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Jamf in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Barclays reduced their price target on Jamf from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Jamf in a report on Monday, October 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Jamf from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th.

Get Jamf alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Jamf

Jamf Price Performance

Insider Activity

Shares of Jamf stock opened at $13.77 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Jamf has a one year low of $13.55 and a one year high of $21.41. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 0.37.

In other news, insider Linh Lam sold 7,702 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.56, for a total value of $127,545.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 187,438 shares in the company, valued at $3,103,973.28. This trade represents a 3.95 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jamf

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in JAMF. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of Jamf by 130.9% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,405 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jamf by 57.1% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of Jamf by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 4,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Jamf by 45.9% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Jamf in the 2nd quarter worth $81,000. 93.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Jamf

(Get Free Report

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, India, and Africa. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf School, an apple mobile device management for schools; and Jamf Connect, a ZTNA solution that replaces legacy conditional access and VPN technology.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Jamf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jamf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.