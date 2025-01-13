Jane Street Group LLC Acquires Shares of 4,232 Red River Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRBI)

Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Red River Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRBI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 4,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RRBI. FMR LLC raised its position in Red River Bancshares by 140.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares during the period. Duncan Williams Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Red River Bancshares during the third quarter valued at approximately $390,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Red River Bancshares in the third quarter worth approximately $409,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Red River Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $431,000. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its holdings in Red River Bancshares by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 9,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408 shares during the period. 27.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Red River Bancshares Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of Red River Bancshares stock opened at $49.45 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $56.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.26. Red River Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.78 and a 52 week high of $62.13. The company has a market capitalization of $335.12 million, a PE ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 0.63.

Red River Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Red River Bancshares ( NASDAQ:RRBI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $40.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.41 million. Red River Bancshares had a net margin of 21.42% and a return on equity of 10.76%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Red River Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 9th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 9th. Red River Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.58%.

Red River Bancshares Profile

Red River Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Red River Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial and retail customers in Louisiana. The company provides various deposit products, including checking, saving, money market accounts, and time deposits. It offers commercial real estate loans; one-to-four family mortgage loans and home equity lines of credit; construction and development loans; commercial and industrial loans; small business administration paycheck protection program loans; tax-exempt loans; consumer loans to individuals for personal, family, and household purposes, including secured and unsecured installment and term loans; home mortgage loans; and lines of credit and standby letters of credit.

