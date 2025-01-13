Jane Street Group LLC Decreases Stake in VTEX (NYSE:VTEX)

Jane Street Group LLC reduced its position in VTEX (NYSE:VTEX – Free Report) by 65.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 28,327 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,696 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in VTEX were worth $211,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fourth Sail Capital LP raised its position in shares of VTEX by 125.0% in the second quarter. Fourth Sail Capital LP now owns 3,098,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,721,568 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in VTEX by 2,128.1% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 558,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,144,000 after buying an additional 533,163 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in VTEX by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,329,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,655,000 after buying an additional 338,527 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in VTEX during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,518,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of VTEX by 51.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 806,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,998,000 after acquiring an additional 275,024 shares in the last quarter. 63.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on VTEX. UBS Group decreased their price objective on VTEX from $12.50 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Citigroup initiated coverage on VTEX in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.70 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of VTEX from $9.50 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, VTEX presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.74.

VTEX Stock Down 1.0 %

VTEX stock opened at $5.89 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.18 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.71. VTEX has a 52 week low of $5.60 and a 52 week high of $9.59.

VTEX (NYSE:VTEX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.02. The company had revenue of $56.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.20 million. VTEX had a return on equity of 3.60% and a net margin of 3.97%. VTEX’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that VTEX will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

About VTEX

VTEX provides software-as-a-service digital commerce platform for enterprise brands and retailers. Its platform enables customers to execute their commerce strategy, including building online stores, integrating, and managing orders across channels, and creating marketplaces to sell products from third-party vendors.

