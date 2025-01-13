Jane Street Group LLC Lowers Holdings in ProShares Short 7-10 Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBX)

Jane Street Group LLC reduced its position in shares of ProShares Short 7-10 Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBX – Free Report) by 91.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,573 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 83,002 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in ProShares Short 7-10 Treasury were worth $214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
ProShares Short 7-10 Treasury Price Performance
TBX opened at $29.50 on Monday. ProShares Short 7-10 Treasury has a 12-month low of $28.01 and a 12-month high of $30.52. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.04.
About ProShares Short 7-10 Treasury
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than ProShares Short 7-10 Treasury
- Diversification Can Smooth Returns And Mitigate Portfolio Risk
- ServiceTitan Made Waves in Its IPO, But Is the Stock a Buy?
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- Netflix: Is This the Perfect Time to Buy a Streaming Powerhouse?
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- Goldman Sachs Unveils 3 Massive Opportunities for 2025 Investors
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TBX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares Short 7-10 Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBX – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Short 7-10 Treasury Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Short 7-10 Treasury and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.