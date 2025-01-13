Jane Street Group LLC Lowers Holdings in ProShares Short 7-10 Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBX)

Jane Street Group LLC reduced its position in shares of ProShares Short 7-10 Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBX – Free Report) by 91.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,573 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 83,002 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in ProShares Short 7-10 Treasury were worth $214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

ProShares Short 7-10 Treasury Price Performance

TBX opened at $29.50 on Monday. ProShares Short 7-10 Treasury has a 12-month low of $28.01 and a 12-month high of $30.52. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.04.

About ProShares Short 7-10 Treasury

The ProShares Short 7-10 Year Treasury (TBX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Treasury (7-10 Y) index. The fund provides inverse exposure to an index that tracks the daily performance of US Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between 7 and 10 years. TBX was launched on Apr 4, 2011 and is managed by ProShares.

