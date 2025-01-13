Jane Street Group LLC Sells 35,334 Shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Jane Street Group LLC cut its holdings in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Free Report) by 97.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 35,334 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in IDEX were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in IDEX by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,017,976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $647,356,000 after acquiring an additional 15,077 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of IDEX by 108.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,830,929 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $607,234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472,456 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of IDEX by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,223,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $262,479,000 after purchasing an additional 273,460 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in IDEX by 9,424.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,032,277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $211,473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021,439 shares during the period. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its position in IDEX by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 742,724 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $159,314,000 after buying an additional 103,432 shares during the period. 97.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on IEX. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of IDEX from $245.00 to $241.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of IDEX from $244.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of IDEX from $248.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on IDEX from $251.00 to $269.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $243.14.

Shares of IEX opened at $205.87 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $221.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $209.95. The stock has a market cap of $15.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.97. IDEX Co. has a 12 month low of $189.51 and a 12 month high of $246.36.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.01. IDEX had a return on equity of 15.92% and a net margin of 15.35%. The business had revenue of $798.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $793.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.12 EPS. IDEX’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that IDEX Co. will post 7.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 17th will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 17th. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.72%.

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

