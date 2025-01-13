Jane Street Group LLC Sells 4,561 Shares of PLDT Inc. (NYSE:PHI)

Jane Street Group LLC trimmed its holdings in PLDT Inc. (NYSE:PHI – Free Report) by 36.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,880 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,561 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in PLDT were worth $212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in PLDT in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in PLDT by 48.3% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in PLDT in the third quarter worth $79,000. Ascent Group LLC bought a new stake in PLDT in the third quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its holdings in shares of PLDT by 15.1% during the third quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 10,570 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 2.26% of the company’s stock.

Get PLDT alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded PLDT from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th.

PLDT Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSE PHI opened at $22.38 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. PLDT Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.00 and a 52 week high of $30.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.98. The company has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.66.

PLDT (NYSE:PHI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The technology company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. PLDT had a net margin of 12.34% and a return on equity of 22.11%. The business had revenue of $933.44 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that PLDT Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PLDT Company Profile

(Free Report)

PLDT Inc provides telecommunications and digital services in the Philippines. The company operates through three segments: Wireless, Fixed Line, and Others. It offers cellular mobile, Internet broadband distribution, operations support, software development, and satellite information and messaging services; and sells Wi-Fi access equipment.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PLDT Inc. (NYSE:PHI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PLDT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PLDT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.