Jangada Mines (LON:JAN) Trading 18.7% Higher – Here’s Why

Jangada Mines Plc (LON:JAN – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 18.7% on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.85 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.85 ($0.01). Approximately 1,250,000 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 457% from the average daily volume of 224,618 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.72 ($0.01).
The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 19.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.20 million, a PE ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 0.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1.12.
The Company recognises the importance of commodities focussed on the renewable energy sector and to that end it has invested in various other opportunities including AIM listed Blencowe Resources plc and Fodere Titanium Limited, a UK minerals technology company.
