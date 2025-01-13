Jeffrey Terry Green Sells 18,207 Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Stock

The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 18,207 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.44, for a total transaction of $2,283,886.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 704,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,338,485.76. This represents a 2.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Trade Desk Stock Performance

TTD stock opened at $118.80 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $58.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 194.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $126.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.13. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.47 and a fifty-two week high of $141.53.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Trade Desk from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $108.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Friday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.83.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trade Desk

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTD. Ithaka Group LLC grew its position in shares of Trade Desk by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ithaka Group LLC now owns 112,888 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,378,000 after buying an additional 4,836 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its holdings in Trade Desk by 33.0% in the third quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 17,308 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,898,000 after purchasing an additional 4,296 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 36.2% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,347,318 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $159,132,000 after purchasing an additional 358,350 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 2,461.2% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 73,559 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,066,000 after purchasing an additional 70,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,321,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $144,892,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

Trade Desk Company Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

