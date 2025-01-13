Jubilee Metals Group (LON:JLP) Trading Up 17% – What’s Next?

Jubilee Metals Group PLC (LON:JLP – Get Free Report) shares rose 17% on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 4 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 3.86 ($0.05). Approximately 9,028,006 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 71% from the average daily volume of 5,286,863 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.30 ($0.04).
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 10 ($0.12) price objective on shares of Jubilee Metals Group in a research note on Thursday, September 19th.
Jubilee Metals Group Plc (JLP) is an international and diversified metals producer listed on AIM and Alt-X. The company is focused on the treatment of both surface tailings materials and primary mineral ore generated from 3rd party mining operations. Led by an experienced team with the ability to design, build and execute environmentally conscious metals recovery solutions, Jubilee has a well-developed strategy to widen geographic and metals exposure driven by rising environmental obligations.
Jubilee Metals has an established multi project portfolio providing exposure to a broad commodity basket including Platinum Group Metals (‘PGMs’), chrome, copper, lead, zinc, vanadium and cobalt.
