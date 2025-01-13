Kaufman 2012 Descendants Trust Sells 7,500 Shares of Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) Stock

Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Free Report) Director Kaufman 2012 Descendants Trust sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.29, for a total transaction of $977,175.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 293,076 shares in the company, valued at $38,184,872.04. This trade represents a 2.50 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Kaufman 2012 Descendants Trust also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, January 8th, Kaufman 2012 Descendants Trust sold 7,500 shares of Agilysys stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.04, for a total transaction of $990,300.00.
- On Monday, January 6th, Kaufman 2012 Descendants Trust sold 7,500 shares of Agilysys stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.34, for a total transaction of $977,550.00.
- On Thursday, January 2nd, Kaufman 2012 Descendants Trust sold 7,500 shares of Agilysys stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.55, for a total value of $979,125.00.
NASDAQ:AGYS opened at $128.08 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.71. Agilysys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $73.52 and a 12 month high of $142.64. The company has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.49 and a beta of 0.94.
Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Northland Securities lifted their target price on Agilysys from $145.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Agilysys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Agilysys from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Agilysys from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on Agilysys from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.00.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 117.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 337 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Agilysys by 66.7% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 415 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Agilysys in the third quarter valued at $46,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Agilysys by 76.2% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 474 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Agilysys by 169.2% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 673 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. 88.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Agilysys, Inc operates as a developer and marketer of software-enabled solutions and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. It offers software solutions fully integrated with third party hardware and operating systems; cloud applications, support, and maintenance; subscription and maintenance; and professional services.
