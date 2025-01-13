Kaufman 2012 Descendants Trust Sells 7,500 Shares of Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) Stock

Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Free Report) Director Kaufman 2012 Descendants Trust sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.29, for a total transaction of $977,175.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 293,076 shares in the company, valued at $38,184,872.04. This trade represents a 2.50 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Kaufman 2012 Descendants Trust also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 8th, Kaufman 2012 Descendants Trust sold 7,500 shares of Agilysys stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.04, for a total transaction of $990,300.00.

On Monday, January 6th, Kaufman 2012 Descendants Trust sold 7,500 shares of Agilysys stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.34, for a total transaction of $977,550.00.

On Thursday, January 2nd, Kaufman 2012 Descendants Trust sold 7,500 shares of Agilysys stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.55, for a total value of $979,125.00.

NASDAQ:AGYS opened at $128.08 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.71. Agilysys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $73.52 and a 12 month high of $142.64. The company has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.49 and a beta of 0.94.

Agilysys ( NASDAQ:AGYS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. Agilysys had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 37.54%. The business had revenue of $68.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Agilysys, Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Northland Securities lifted their target price on Agilysys from $145.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Agilysys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Agilysys from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Agilysys from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on Agilysys from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 117.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 337 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Agilysys by 66.7% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 415 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Agilysys in the third quarter valued at $46,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Agilysys by 76.2% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 474 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Agilysys by 169.2% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 673 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. 88.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Agilysys, Inc operates as a developer and marketer of software-enabled solutions and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. It offers software solutions fully integrated with third party hardware and operating systems; cloud applications, support, and maintenance; subscription and maintenance; and professional services.

