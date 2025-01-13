Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:KYN)

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, October 14th,Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, January 31st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 15th.
Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Price Performance
NYSE KYN opened at $12.88 on Monday. Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund has a 1-year low of $8.35 and a 1-year high of $13.69. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.56.
