Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Shares Sold by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 99.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,034 shares of the company’s stock after selling 309,239 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 808.0% during the third quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Kennebec Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. 76.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KMB. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $175.00 to $161.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $142.00 to $140.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $153.00 to $151.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kimberly-Clark has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.57.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Kimberly-Clark news, VP Andrew Drexler sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.01, for a total transaction of $417,030.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $702,417.53. The trade was a 37.25 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KMB opened at $124.56 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.77, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $133.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.40. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1-year low of $117.67 and a 1-year high of $149.30. The company has a market cap of $41.54 billion, a PE ratio of 16.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.41.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.14. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 198.59% and a net margin of 12.97%. The firm had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.06 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.27 EPS for the current year.

Kimberly-Clark Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 6th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.29%.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company’s Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.