Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $471.11.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on KNSL shares. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Kinsale Capital Group from $530.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Kinsale Capital Group from $415.00 to $412.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Kinsale Capital Group from $444.00 to $471.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $535.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $480.00 to $475.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 28th.

NYSE:KNSL opened at $416.24 on Monday. Kinsale Capital Group has a twelve month low of $355.12 and a twelve month high of $548.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $474.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $455.63.

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.60 by $0.60. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 26.80% and a return on equity of 28.87%. The firm had revenue of $418.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $359.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.31 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Kinsale Capital Group will post 15.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.14%. Kinsale Capital Group’s payout ratio is 3.42%.

In other news, EVP Diane D. Schnupp sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.00, for a total value of $255,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,566,940. The trade was a 6.67 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frederick L. Jr. Russell sold 4,440 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $499.31, for a total transaction of $2,216,936.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 447 shares in the company, valued at $223,191.57. This represents a 90.85 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,235 shares of company stock worth $3,618,954. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 0.9% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 729,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $281,065,000 after acquiring an additional 6,331 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 689,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $320,957,000 after purchasing an additional 8,954 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 528,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $246,810,000 after purchasing an additional 29,686 shares during the last quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 1.3% in the third quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 407,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $189,874,000 after buying an additional 5,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 0.3% during the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 231,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,687,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. 85.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company’s commercial lines offerings include commercial property, small business casualty and property, excess and general casualty, construction, allied health, life sciences, entertainment, energy, environmental, excess professional, health care, public entity, commercial auto, inland marine, aviation, ocean marine, product recall, and railroad, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

