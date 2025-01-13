Klaviyo, Inc. (NYSE:KVYO) Insider Landon Edmond Sells 40,000 Shares

Klaviyo, Inc. (NYSE:KVYO – Get Free Report) insider Landon Edmond sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.80, for a total transaction of $1,672,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 298,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,481,772.60. This represents a 11.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Landon Edmond also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 18th, Landon Edmond sold 40,000 shares of Klaviyo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.56, for a total value of $1,382,400.00.

Klaviyo Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:KVYO opened at $39.39 on Monday. Klaviyo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.26 and a 12 month high of $44.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -218.82 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.91.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Klaviyo ( NYSE:KVYO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $235.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.33 million. Klaviyo had a positive return on equity of 0.86% and a negative net margin of 5.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.24) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Klaviyo, Inc. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on KVYO shares. Barclays lifted their target price on Klaviyo from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Klaviyo from $33.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Klaviyo from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Klaviyo from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Klaviyo in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Klaviyo currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.41.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Klaviyo

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Klaviyo by 608.9% in the 3rd quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 3,600,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,389,000 after acquiring an additional 3,092,725 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Klaviyo by 53.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,120,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,889,000 after purchasing an additional 390,849 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Klaviyo by 45.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 786,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,827,000 after buying an additional 244,447 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Klaviyo by 181.4% during the third quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 684,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,233,000 after buying an additional 441,500 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Klaviyo by 121.5% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 673,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,828,000 after buying an additional 369,400 shares during the last quarter. 45.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Klaviyo

Klaviyo, Inc, a technology company, provides a software-as-a-service platform in the United States, other Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Klaviyo, a cloud-native platform for data store, segmentation engine, campaigns and flows, and messaging infrastructure.

